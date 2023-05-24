Simple One electric scooter launched; deliveries to begin next month

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 24, 2023

Price for the Simple One e-scooter starts at 1.45 lakh

The cost goes up to 1.58 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru)

The prices align with the revised FAME II subsidy scheme

Deliveries of Simple One electric scooter will begin from June 6

The manufacturer plans to deliver the e-scooter in a phase-wise manner

 The Simple One e-scooter was first unveiled in August 2021

It took over a year and a half to get the model into production

The e-scooter packs a 5 kWh battery pack, delivering a 212 km range

The scooter is capable of sprinting from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds 
