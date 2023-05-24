Simple One electric scooter launched; deliveries to begin next month

Price for the Simple One e-scooter starts at ₹1.45 lakh
The cost goes up to ₹1.58 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru)
The prices align with the revised FAME II subsidy scheme
Deliveries of Simple One electric scooter will begin from June 6
The manufacturer plans to deliver the e-scooter in a phase-wise manner
The Simple One e-scooter was first unveiled in August 2021
It took over a year and a half to get the model into production
The e-scooter packs a 5 kWh battery pack, delivering a 212 km range
The scooter is capable of sprinting from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds