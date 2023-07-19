HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles India's First Solar Powered Battery Swapping Station Introduced In Jaipur

India's first solar-powered battery swapping station introduced in Jaipur

Finance-Network-Technology Platform Chargeup on Wednesday announced that it has introduced the country's first solar-powered battery swapping station for electric vehicles. The station is located at Beniwal Kanta, Chungi Circle, Ramgarh Mod, Jaipur. The pilot project aims to convert the Pink City into a Green one, metaphorically. Its goal is to enable battery charging without dependence on traditional energy sources.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2023, 12:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The ChargeUp battery swapping station in Jaipur has been equipped with advanced solar technology.
The ChargeUp battery swapping station in Jaipur has been equipped with advanced solar technology.

The battery swapping station has been equipped with advanced solar technology which enables it to tap into the energy provided by the Sun and synchronize it with the charging grid to direct solar-generated energy to the charging cabinet. The station can handle charging 140 kWh of batteries, covering 20% of the station's total energy needs.

Also Read : Gogoro begins operating battery swapping stations in India

A solar-powered system will also address grid stability issues in certain regions as it will cater to uninterrupted power needs during power cuts as well as a steady and reliable electricity supply. This initiative is also aimed at boosting sustainability of EVs and acceleration of electric mobility. Further, the solar power plant will lessen the additional CO2 emissions that traditional battery charging methods produce.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

ChargeUp plans to expand this initiative to 30 more stations in Jaipur, covering 80% of the city's pin codes. In later stages, it plans to replicate this model in other cities, especially in Tier-2 locations. By investing in decentralized solar microgrids, the company aims to power 30% to 40% of its stations with solar energy.

Many players in this sector are betting big on the battery swapping model to accelerate the movement towards electric mobility. It is being touted as a more sustainable alternative to EV charging stations. The former allows swapping of batteries in seconds and also reducing the chances of battery fire. A solar-powered battery swapping model seems even more efficient in terms of reducing the CO2 emissions.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2023, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: EV electric mobility electric vehicles battery swapping

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.