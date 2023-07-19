India's first solar-powered battery swapping station introduced in Jaipur

Finance-Network-Technology Platform Chargeup on Wednesday announced that it has introduced the country's first solar-powered battery swapping station for electric vehicles. The station is located at Beniwal Kanta, Chungi Circle, Ramgarh Mod, Jaipur. The pilot project aims to convert the Pink City into a Green one, metaphorically. Its goal is to enable battery charging without dependence on traditional energy sources.

The battery swapping station has been equipped with advanced solar technology which enables it to tap into the energy provided by the Sun and synchronize it with the charging grid to direct solar-generated energy to the charging cabinet. The station can handle charging 140 kWh of batteries, covering 20% of the station's total energy needs.

A solar-powered system will also address grid stability issues in certain regions as it will cater to uninterrupted power needs during power cuts as well as a steady and reliable electricity supply. This initiative is also aimed at boosting sustainability of EVs and acceleration of electric mobility. Further, the solar power plant will lessen the additional CO2 emissions that traditional battery charging methods produce.

ChargeUp plans to expand this initiative to 30 more stations in Jaipur, covering 80% of the city's pin codes. In later stages, it plans to replicate this model in other cities, especially in Tier-2 locations. By investing in decentralized solar microgrids, the company aims to power 30% to 40% of its stations with solar energy.

Many players in this sector are betting big on the battery swapping model to accelerate the movement towards electric mobility. It is being touted as a more sustainable alternative to EV charging stations. The former allows swapping of batteries in seconds and also reducing the chances of battery fire. A solar-powered battery swapping model seems even more efficient in terms of reducing the CO2 emissions.

