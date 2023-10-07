HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Nissan Concept 20 23 Previews A Future Micra Hot Hatch

In pics: Nissan Concept 20-23 is a Micra hot hatch from the future

Nissan Concept 20-23 claims to have taken design and technology inspirations from the Formula E racing circuit.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Nissan Concept 20-23
1/6
Nissan Concept 20-23 previews what a pure electric high-performance iteration of the next-generation Nissan Micra hatchback could be. Unveiled to commemorate the Japanese car manufacturer's European Design Centre (NDE) in UK, the concept car carries an unique nomenclature along with design and technologies sourced from Formula E racing circuit.
Nissan Concept 20-23
Nissan Concept 20-23 previews what a pure electric high-performance iteration of the next-generation Nissan Micra hatchback could be. Unveiled to commemorate the Japanese car manufacturer's European Design Centre (NDE) in UK, the concept car carries an unique nomenclature along with design and technologies sourced from Formula E racing circuit.
Nissan Concept 20-23
2/6
Nissan Concept 20-23 would share its underpinning with the upcoming Renault 5 EV and its Alpine counterpart. The Micra EV is expected to enter into production by 2026, which will be based on the Nissan’s CMF-BEV platform. Expect it to come with design cues from earlier generation iterations of the Micra hatchback.
Nissan Concept 20-23
Nissan Concept 20-23 would share its underpinning with the upcoming Renault 5 EV and its Alpine counterpart. The Micra EV is expected to enter into production by 2026, which will be based on the Nissan’s CMF-BEV platform. Expect it to come with design cues from earlier generation iterations of the Micra hatchback.
Nissan Concept 20-23
3/6
Nissan Concept 20-23 electric concept car coms with a design that is bold and sporty. It features circular LED rings at front and rear highlighting the headlamps and taillights. The massive diffusers at front and rear, along with muscular wheel arches housing the large wheels sporting low-profile tyres, scissor doors, roof-mounted rear wing give the car an eye-catching visual appearance.
Nissan Concept 20-23
Nissan Concept 20-23 electric concept car coms with a design that is bold and sporty. It features circular LED rings at front and rear highlighting the headlamps and taillights. The massive diffusers at front and rear, along with muscular wheel arches housing the large wheels sporting low-profile tyres, scissor doors, roof-mounted rear wing give the car an eye-catching visual appearance.
Nissan Concept 20-23
4/6
Nissan has not said anything when this car would come in production guise. However, considering the popularity and practicality of Micra, the concept-based performance oriented electric hatchback appears a possibility. We can expect it to come late this decade.
Nissan Concept 20-23
Nissan has not said anything when this car would come in production guise. However, considering the popularity and practicality of Micra, the concept-based performance oriented electric hatchback appears a possibility. We can expect it to come late this decade.
Nissan Concept 20-23
5/6
Inside the cockpit, the Nissan Concept 20-23 features a futuristic layout. It gets a Formula E-inspired yoke-like steering wheel with multiple buttons, and a hole on the dashboard that would probably spawn a fully digital screen combining the instrument cluster and infotainment system. There are deep bucket seats, and carbon fibre elements inside the cabin.
Nissan Concept 20-23
Inside the cockpit, the Nissan Concept 20-23 features a futuristic layout. It gets a Formula E-inspired yoke-like steering wheel with multiple buttons, and a hole on the dashboard that would probably spawn a fully digital screen combining the instrument cluster and infotainment system. There are deep bucket seats, and carbon fibre elements inside the cabin.
Nissan Concept 20-23
6/6
Nissan is yet to reveal the powertrain, performance and specification details of the Concept 20-23. However, the Japanese car manufacturer has claimed that the EV concept has been designed and developed using the learnings acquired from the Formula E circuit.
Nissan Concept 20-23
Nissan is yet to reveal the powertrain, performance and specification details of the Concept 20-23. However, the Japanese car manufacturer has claimed that the EV concept has been designed and developed using the learnings acquired from the Formula E circuit.
First Published Date: 07 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility concept car Nissan Micra Nissan Micra EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.