In pics: New-gen Hyundai Kona EV looks like a stunner
The new generation Hyundai Kona EV has received a significantly updated, sharper and more stylish design and a host of advanced technology-aided new features.
New generation Hyundai Kona EV comes with a substantially updated design that makes it sharper and more stylish than the outgoing model.
The new Kona EV is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model, while it gets additional wheelbase as well, ensuring better space for occupants inside the cabin alongside larger boot storage.
The cabin too has received a makeover adding a new design layout and host of advanced technology-aided new features.
The cabin of new Kona EV appears more linear with the simplified and streamlined design.
Hyundai is yet to reveal the powertrain details of the Kona EV.
