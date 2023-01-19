HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: New Gen Hyundai Kona Ev Looks Like A Stunner

In pics: New-gen Hyundai Kona EV looks like a stunner

The new generation Hyundai Kona EV has received a significantly updated, sharper and more stylish design and a host of advanced technology-aided new features.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2023, 14:54 PM
New generation Hyundai Kona EV comes with a substantially updated design that makes it sharper and more stylish than the outgoing model.
New generation Hyundai Kona EV comes with a substantially updated design that makes it sharper and more stylish than the outgoing model.
The new Kona EV is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model, while it gets additional wheelbase as well, ensuring better space for occupants inside the cabin alongside larger boot storage.
The new Kona EV is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model, while it gets additional wheelbase as well, ensuring better space for occupants inside the cabin alongside larger boot storage.
The cabin too has received a makeover adding a new design layout and host of advanced technology-aided new features.
The cabin too has received a makeover adding a new design layout and host of advanced technology-aided new features.
The cabin of new Kona EV appears more linear with the simplified and streamlined design.
The cabin of new Kona EV appears more linear with the simplified and streamlined design.
Hyundai is yet to reveal the powertrain details of the Kona EV.
Hyundai is yet to reveal the powertrain details of the Kona EV.
First Published Date: 19 Jan 2023, 14:54 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Kona electric car electric vehicle
