Hyundai set to bid farewell to petrol powered N models. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM
Hyundai will only focus on EV N models for the European market

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the Creta N Line in India next month, marking the third N Line model to debut in the country. The introduction of the Creta N Line in India is expected to further strengthen Hyundai's position in the region and cater to the growing demand for high-performance vehicles.

Earlier the company launched the Ioniq 5 N for the glonbal markets, which has received a positive reception from customers worldwide.

In Europe, The Ioniq 5 N stands out as the sole full N car in Hyundai's lineup, following the discontinuation of the i30 N and i20 N models. These models, particularly the i30 N, played a crucial role in establishing Hyundai's N brand and credibility among European hot hatch enthusiasts.

The Ioniq 5 N features an 84 kWh battery pack that drives a 222 bhp front motor and a 378 bhp rear motor, delivering a combined output of 601 hp (448 kW). When Boost Mode is engaged, this power increases to 641 bhp. Hyundai's answer to the Kia EV6 GT can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 260 kmph.

Also Read : Hyundai showcases its first-ever high-performance electric car

Carscoop has reported that Hyundai has decided that production of internal combustion engine (ICE) N models for the European market will be ceased in February. This decision aligns with the company's commitment to offering a zero-tailpipe-emission lineup by 2035 and operating 100% carbon neutrally by 2045. Moving forward, Hyundai aims to develop Hyundai N as a leader in high-performance electric vehicles (EVs), leveraging technological advancements to enhance the appeal of EVs in the future.

Despite the shift in focus in Europe, Hyundai's N activities in North America remain unaffected. With the Kona N discontinued in the U.S. in 2023 and the Ioniq 5 N yet to arrive in dealerships, the Elantra N sedan currently stands as the only hot Hyundai model available in the country.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST
TAGS: EV6 Ioniq 5 i20 Hyundai Hyundai EV Electric vehicle EV
