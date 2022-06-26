HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 6 To Make Debut On July 14: Report

Hyundai Ioniq 6 to make debut on July 14: Report

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same as the Ioniq 5.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2022, 01:17 PM
File photo of concept drawing of Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric vehicle.  (Hyundai)
File photo of concept drawing of Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric vehicle.  (Hyundai)
File photo of concept drawing of Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric vehicle.  (Hyundai)
File photo of concept drawing of Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric vehicle. 

The upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric vehicle will be the latest offering from the automaker in the EV segment and now it is being reported that the Ioniq 6 will make its global debut on July 14 at the Busan Motor Show. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan that has been teased quite a few times earlier this month was scheduled to make its debut in March or April.

According to reports, it is being said that Hyundai Chairman Chung Eui-sun directed a few tweaks to the electric car before it was brought to the market. The changes mainly included modifications to the front and rear bumper of the EV to give it a more aerodynamically-optimised shape and also offer users extra range at a single charge.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | 2022 Hyundai Venue first-drive review: Blitz attack on newer rivals )

After releasing the concept drawing of the Hyundai Ioniq 6, the latest teaser showed the look of the tail light of the electric sedan. The short video showcased connected LED taillights at the rear which have patterns on them. Hyundai stated, “With aesthetical and aerodynamical design, Ioniq 6 is where your life changes. Ioniq 6, with a silhouette we’ve only dreamed of, is shaped with glass-like, transparent textures that reflect light exquisitely. It will connect you to another dimension, and evoke a new era."

(Also read | 2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch on this date )

With a sharp silhouette that promises optimal aerodynamic traits, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same as the Ioniq 5 which is Hyundai's first electric vehicle. It is being expected that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan may come with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and may get both a single motor and dual-motor setup.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2022, 01:17 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Ioniq 6 Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric car EV EVs Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N launching tomorrow: Know its expected price
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching tomorrow: Know its expected price
Mini sending a car-sized puzzle to customers: Know the reason
Mini sending a car-sized puzzle to customers: Know the reason
Toyota Hyryder teased again ahead of launch, alloy wheels design revealed
Toyota Hyryder teased again ahead of launch, alloy wheels design revealed
Ford's Spain plant to make EVs based on next-gen electric vehicle architecture
Ford's Spain plant to make EVs based on next-gen electric vehicle architecture
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city