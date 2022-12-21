Hyundai Ioniq 5 India launch confirmed on January 11 at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai Motor India unveiled the new Ioniq 5 EV amidst much fanfare and bookings begin from today across its dealerships and online for a token amount of ₹1 lakh. With pre-bookings underway, Hyundai has confirmed that the Ioniq 5 will be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 on January 11, 2023.

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the brand’s second all-electric offering since the Kona Electric SUV. The model though sits in the premium end of the segment and will be the automaker’s new flagship offering. The sharply styled EV looks smart, quirky and fun from all angles, while the specifications are equally impressive.

Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be the 72.6 kWh battery pack with a range of 631 km (ARAI Certified) on a single charge. The EV gets an axle-mounted single electric motor that develops 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger. It also comes with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, Vehicle 2 Load function, six airbags, ABS with EBD, among other active and passive safety features.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 develops 214 bhp and 350 Nm from its PMS electric motor powered by a 72.6 kWh battery pack

It also gets a host of features including the 12.3-inch digital console and touchscreen infotainment system. There’s also connected car technology with over 60 features, Bose sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, ventilated seats with memory function and more.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will come to India as Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kits and that means prices should be more competitive over its cousin - Kia EV6 - which was launched earlier this year as a CBU. The Kia flagship is priced between ₹59.95 lakh and ₹64.95 lakh and we can expect the Ioniq 5 to begin at a little over ₹50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This pits the model against the MINI Cooper SE in the EV segment. Given the overwhelming response that the EV6 received, Hyundai is confident that the Ioniq 5 will be another success story as the company’s electric mobility plans gather momentum in India.

