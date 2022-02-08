Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Electric Vehicles Hop Electric Mobility to produce Oxo electric motorcycle at Megaplex in Jaipur

Hop Electric Mobility to produce Oxo electric motorcycle at Megaplex in Jaipur

Hop electric mobility is currently capable of producing 1.80 lakh electric two-wheelers every year.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 03:50 PM
Hop Megaplex is capable of producing 100 electric scooters daily.

Hop Electric Mobility on Tuesday has announced that the EV startup will produce the company's upcoming electric motorcycle Oxo at its new production facility in Jaipur. Christened as HOP Megaplex, the new facility currently produces Leo and Lyf electric scooters. The high-speed electric motorcycle Hop Oxo and new-generation Hop Lyf too will join the lineup soon.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Simple One gets motor upgrade for better performance, efficiency)

With the new production facility, Hop its overall production capacity significantly. The company has already rolled out the first 1,000 units of electric scooters from this new facility.

The Hop Megaplex claims capable of producing 100 electric scooters every day that are being delivered to 55 different locations. Also, with this new facility, the brand now claims to have a total manufacturing capacity of 1.80 lakh units every year. The Hop Megaplex is claimed to employ 100 employees.

The new facility is also claimed to have an assembly line for the electric two-wheelers, end of line testing facility, lithium battery cell testing capability and a paint booth as well.

Speaking about the launch of the new production facility, Hop Electric Mobility's CEO and co-founder Ketan Mehta has said that the Union Budget 2022 has brought policies to boost charging and swapping infrastructure to enhance the electric vehicle sector in India. The company aims to leverage the rising demand for electric two-wheelers across the country.

"Consumers are gradually becoming more aware of the importance of EVs, and we are continuously trying to provide consumers with innovative and better facilities. Our newly launched HOP Megaplex is the latest initiative in this context. We are sure our initiatives will push the EV sector to reach its true potential and help consumers avail products that are high-power, stylish, and sustainable," Mehta further added.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 03:49 PM IST
TAGS: Hop Electric Hop Oxo electric motorcycle electric scooter electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Related Stories
Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike
01 Feb 2022
Audi mulling local production of electric cars in India, aims more volume
06 Feb 2022
Audi India cooking up a blend of niche and volume car models in its 2022 brew
04 Feb 2022
Maharashtra plans incentives for mobility companies to go electric before 2025
08 Feb 2022
Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here
05 Feb 2022
BLive launches new multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad
07 Feb 2022
Budget 2022: India to push for stronger EV infrastructure and battery swap tech
01 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS