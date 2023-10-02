Honda working on electric van with 210-km range and power to charge your home

Honda has revealed some new information regarding its in-development electric van that will have enough juice to power your home. Called N-Van e, this electric truck promises to have a drive range of 210 kilometres but even when parked, will have the ability to hook up to a house grid and power home appliances.

The Honda N-Van e will boast of vehicle-to-home or V2H capabilities that essentially means portable power if and when required. It is important to note here that the N-Van e is being developed on an existing gasoline-powered van called N-Van that is already available for purchase in select markets. But while the electric version may look near identical to the model with an internal combustion engine, it is the powertrain that is generating interest.

It is reported that on the electric version of N-Van, Honda has mounted the battery pack under the floorbed to ensure that the cabin area inside is not compromised. Additionally, all the seats barring the driver seat can be folded 180 degrees to open up even more space for cargo.

For powering household equipment, the Honda electric van will have a power output of 1,500 watts and an owner can plug in their devices or appliances to an external port. It is being highlighted that this could prove extremely vital in case of emergencies where conventional power sources are damaged or supply is hindered.

Scheduled for its official launch in Japan early next year, the Honda N-Van e is currently undergoing extensive testing for battery reliability and charging speeds. A prototype version will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show in October.

