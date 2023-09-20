Check out Honda's new foldlable electric scooter with 19 km of range

Honda has unveiled a new “first and last mile" solution in several global markets. It is called Motocompacto, a modern all-electric take on Honda Motocompo that was on sale in the 1980s. The new electric scooter will be sold online and through Honda and Acura dealers. Honda Motocompacto is priced at $ 995 which is roughly around ₹83,000.

Powering the Honda Motocompacto is a permanent magnet direct drive electric motor mounted in the front wheel. It puts out a max power output of 490 W and 16 Nm of peak torque. Honda is claiming a top speed of 24 kmph.

The battery capacity is 6.8 Ah which takes 3.5 hours to charge using a 110 V charger. The claimed range on a single charge is 19 km. Because the scooter is designed for last-mile mobility, the riding range is limited.

The Motocompacto is all about being compact and easy to travel with, which is why it has compact dimensions and it can fold as well. The wheelbase of the Honda Motocompacto measures 741 mm and the seat height is just 622 mm. The weight of the scooter is just 19 kg which is not very light but it is still portable. The scooter measures 967 mm in length, 889 mm in height and 436 mm in width. The dimensions decrease to 741 mm, 535 mm and 93.98 mm respectively when the scooter is folded.

As mentioned above, the Motocompacto can still be considered as a spiritual successor to the Honda Motocompo. It was on sale from 1981 to 1983. It was powered by a 49 cc, air-cooled, two-stroke engine that was capable of producing 2.4 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 3.72 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The transmission was a single-clutch automatic unit.

