HiPhi A electric sedan promises 300 kmph top speed, sprints 0-96 kmph in 2 sec

China has become the hotbed of electric vehicles in the last few years. Various automakers in the country have started rolling out their unique products with electric propulsion systems. While some of them come as affordable mass-market products, some are aiming at luxury cars from major global brands. Some are equipped with high-end electric powertrains promising sporty performance. The latest from the country is the HiPhi A, an outlandish electric super sedan.

Christened as HiPhi A, the super sedan has been built by a Chinese EV manufacturer focused on developing and producing luxury and performance electric cars. Based on HiPhi Z EV, the new sedan is slated to debut at the 2023 Guangzhou Auto Show. The EV comes powered by a 1,270 bhp peak power generating electric propulsion system that enables the car to run at a top speed of 300 kmph. Also, the EV claims to be capable of sprinting to 96 kmph from a standstill position in just two seconds. HiPhi has stated that the electric sedan will go on sale from early 2025.

The EV comes powered by three electric motors, with one of them fitted to the front axle and two at the rear axle. HiPhi claims the EV has been designed and developed in-house and its electric powertrain too has been designed by the company itself. The energy source for the EV is a large battery pack. However, the manufacturer has yet to reveal the size of the pack. It is based on an 800-volt electric architecture.

The EV comes equipped with an air suspension system that is shared with the HiPhi Z that was unveiled in March 2023. Also, the new EV gets a rear steering setup, adaptive dampers, and a new torque vectoring system. The manufacturer claims that the EV comes with a perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

Speaking about the design of the HiPhi A, the electric super sedan's front profile looks like inspired by the Nissan GT-R. It has a flat nose and chunky front profile, featuring slanted and sharp LED headlamps with sleek LED daytime running lights integrated into them. Despite being an electric car, the HiPhi A gets a large grille with black mesh. The overall design looks like more of an elongated hatchback than a conventional sedan. It runs on chunky and large black alloy wheels, adding boldness to the design. Moving to the back, the car gets a sleek LED strip acting as the taillight, a bifurcated spoiler and a large diffuser.

