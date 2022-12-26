Goodbye 2022: Top 5 electric cars that grabbed most attention this year

This year saw a lot of car launches including some battery-powered ones. As commuters in the country warm up to the idea of driving an electric vehicle, auto manufacturers in both luxury and mass market segments have been launching new products or updating existing ones with additional features and better range. As the year 2022 comes to an end, we take a look back and reflect at the electric car launches this year that grabbed most attention. While all electric cars launched this year are special in their own way, these are the top five that one must know about:

1. Volvo XC40 Recharge

The Volvo XC40 Recharge draws power from a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

After quite some delay, Volvo Cars India launched the XC40 Recharge in July this year. Priced at ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV is based on the ICE version of the XC40 SUV. Upon launch, the battery-powered model became the country's most affordable offering in the luxury EV segment. It competes against other luxury EVs such as the Kia EV6, Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes EQC, among others. The EV draws power from a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which powers it to run for more than 400 kilometres on a single charge. However, the certified range of the electric SUV is around 335 kilometres, which is more likely to be the real-world range.

2. Kia EV6

2022 Kia EV6 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 59.95 lakh.

Brought to the country in limited number of 100 units, the Kia EV6 is more of a show of intent from the carmaker in the electric vehicle segment in India. The carmaker had informed that all these units were already booked at the time of launching the EV here in June. It is first all-electric model to be based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for different body styles and cabin layouts. Kia EV6 comes in two variants with the more affordable variant being a rear-wheel drive and the other being an all-wheel drive. While performance credentials of the EVs differ, both come with a 77.4 kWh battery pack at the core.

3. Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata Nexon EV Max was launched in India at ₹ 17.74 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV Max is the long-range version of the carmaker's popular Nexon electric vehicle. It was launched in the country in May this year at a starting price of ₹17.74 lakh, going up to ₹19.24 lakh (ex showroom). With ARAI-certified per-charge range of 437 kilometres, the Nexon EV Max is looking at outlasting its small group of rivals such as Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV. The vehicle gets powered by a larger battery than what is on board the Nexon EV. It comes with a boot capacity of 350 litres.

4.MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

In March this year, MG Motor India launched the facelift version of the ZS EV at a starting price of ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The upgrades included a per-charge range of 461 kilometers and a more premium cabin. It is the only all-electric offering from the company here at present, although a more affordable EV is also planned. The ZS EV now gets a more capable 50.3 kWh battery which has IP69 waterproof rating.

5.BYD Atto 3

The BYD Atto 3 arrives as a SKD kit currently in India but local assembly is on the cards as well

Launched in the country in October, the BYD Atto 3 is the second electric car from the Chinese automaker for private buyers in India, after the e6. This EV offers ARAI-tested range of 521 kilometres while its power output is 200 hp and it pushes out 310 Nm of torque. It has a 60.48 kWh battery pack with 8 years' warranty on it.

The cabin is loaded with features such as a rotatable screen, eight-speaker audio, NFC card for entry, among other things.



