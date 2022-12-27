Goodbye 2022: Electric two-wheelers launched that impressed us the most

This was a substantial year as far as electric two-wheeler launches are concerned. We not only saw all-new brands and models but also saw upgrades over existing offerings, which truly shows the EV segment is evolving. The line-up may have been a hit and a miss for some products but there’s no denying that the electric two-wheeler segment is set to grow strongly in the coming years.

Having said that, it’s time to bid adieu to the year and take stock of what we rode this year and what impressed us the most. And as far as the EV segment is concerned, here’s a look at the top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022 that impressed us the most.

The Ather 450X electric scooter is priced at ₹ 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi after subsidies)

1. Ather 450X Gen 3

How do you improve an already impressive product? You refine it, of course. And that’s exactly what Ather Energy did with the third generation of the 450X. The electric scooter received several increments this year that improved the well-packaged scooter even more. Could the changes be more comprehensive? Absolutely, we were expecting more. But with a faster UI, wider rear tyre, bigger battery capacity and improved range, the 450X Gen 3 is more willing to go the extra mile, literally, against newer rivals.

The Vida V1 is priced at from ₹ 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

2. Vida V1

Hero MotoCorp made its long-awaited debut in the electric mobility space with the new sub-brand Vida. The company’s marketing stood on the fact that it was a late entrant to the segment and the Vida promised to be the solution for all the shortcomings so far. The Vida V1 turned out to live up to its expectations by a fair margin although we still believe it isn’t the most sought-after product, as one would hope for. Nevertheless, the Vida V1 has potential and given the fact that it is backed by the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, the brand could just be a segment disruptor with the right strategy in place.

The Oben Rorr is priced at ₹ 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a rival to 150 cc commuters

3. Oben Rorr

2022 turned out to be the year for electric motorcycles. While Revolt Motors enjoyed the monopoly for a while, rivals rose to the challenge in the form of the Oben Rorr. The Bengaluru-based start-up holds a lot of potential as we found out in our first ride of the motorcycle. The electric bike promises good performance, ride and handling, while the 150 km range on a single charge and a charging time of just two hours, remain key highlights that are hard to ignore. Unavoidable delays meant that deliveries could not begin this year but Oben has promised to begin handing over the bike to customers from Q1 2023.

The Tork Kratos will pricier from January 2023 with the range now starting at ₹ 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom)

4. Tork Kratos

One of the most-awaited India-made electric motorcycles, the Tork Kratos started life as the T6X six years before its launch and it took the Pune-based start-up a good amount of time before it decided to roll out the final product. The Kratos has been impressive in what it offers, although we would like to spend more time with it to see if it actually lives up to its potential. On the bright side, Tork Motors has been rapidly expanding its presence across India and even opened new experience centres to acquaint customers with the electric motorcycle and the technology behind it.

The Ola S1 received the MoveOS 3 OTA update bringing the long-promised features at the same price of ₹ 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

5. Ola S1 with MoveOS 3

The Ola S1 is finally living up to its full potential with the arrival of the MoveOS 3 update on the standard and S1 Pro electric scooters. The features were originally promised way back in August 2021 when the electric scooter was unveiled globally, but it took Ola Electric well over a year to bring those features to the model. The good thing is that over one lakh customers who already have brought the S1 and S1 Pro get these features free of charge via an OTA update. There’s no stopping this e-scooter in setting new trends.

The HOP OXO is priced at ₹ 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

6. HOP OXO

Another electric motorcycle to arrive in 2022, Hop Electric Oxo brought the comfort of a commuter to the electric segment. The Oxo promises a range of 100 km with a lower cost of ownership and plenty of features to keep you company. Deliveries began earlier this month with the first batch of 2,500 units delivered to customers in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The HOP OXO promises range of 150 km on a single charge, while the 8.3 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque output should make it peppy to ride in the city.

Special Mention

This year also saw the arrival of the Ola S1 Air and Ultraviolette F77. However, we have not tested these models yet which does not make them eligible for this list. The Ola S1 Air is more of a bare bones version set to compete with petrol-powered ICE scooters, while test rides and deliveries of the F77 will only begin in January 2023.

