Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Electric Vehicles Ford Motor to step up EV push, to invest 20 billion dollars

Ford Motor to step up EV push, to invest 20 billion dollars

The move is seen as Ford's attempt to take on Tesla, world's largest EV maker, on its own turf. The US-based carmaker aims to manufacture six lakh electric vehicles every year by 2024.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM
Ford CEO Jim Farley poses with the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck. (File Photo) (REUTERS)

Ford Motor aims to step up its push towards electrification of its lineup with an investment of 20 billion dollars in the next few years. According to reports published by Bloomberg, the US-based carmaker will increase spending on electric vehicle manufacturing in the next five to 10 years.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The investment will aim to redesign the carmaker's facilities across the world to be ready to produce electric cars in future. The move is seen as Ford's attempt to take on Tesla, world's largest EV maker, on its own turf.

Ford Motor currently has only two offerings in the EV space. Its iconic Mustang has an electric avatar besides the carmaker's flagship pickup truck F-150 which was launched as F-150 Lightning recently. As of now, Ford aims to ramp up production of these two models. Jim Farley, CEO at Ford Motor, has announced that the company will triple the production of the electric pony and double that of the electric pickup truck.

To increase its focus on shifting towards electric vehicle segment, Ford is also undergoing several organisational changes. The company recently hired Doug Field, who helped Tesla engineer its Model 3 SUV and head Apple's project on its first electric car, to lead the EV charge for the Detroit giant.

Ford is also investing around 11 billion dollars to build three facilities for EV battery manufacturing along with South Korea’s leading battery tech company SK Innovation. Ford also aims to build EV truck facilities in Tennessee and Kentucky.

A Ford spokesperson was quoted by Bloomberg saying, "We're carrying out our ambitious Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in the new era of connected, electric vehicles." The plan also includes hiring of engineers to work on concepts such as battery chemistry, artificial intelligence and EV software.

Ford Motor had earlier announced that it targets to manufacture six lakh electric vehicles every year by 2024. It aims to sell at least one electric car out of every two vehicles of its global sales by 2030.

 

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Ford F-150 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
Related Stories
General Motors expands EV vision, to invest record $7 billion here
26 Jan 2022
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
27 Jan 2022
GM making big plans to become world's next EV leader, surpass Tesla
01 Feb 2022
Bentley to launch five new fully electric cars starting from 2025
28 Jan 2022
Ford Motor rolls off 40 millionth F-Series model for US customers
31 Jan 2022
One electric car every year: Bentley to launch five EVs starting in 2025
27 Jan 2022
Nissan may launch electric cars in India, calls it potential big market for EVs
28 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS