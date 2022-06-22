HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ev Maker Eveium Set To Launch Three Electric Scooters In India Within A Month

EV maker EVeium set to launch three electric scooters in India within a month

EVeium has already started onboarding dealers in India to have its presence in cities including Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, among others.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2022, 01:05 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

United Arab Emirates-based META4 Group's auto arm Ellysium Automotives has launched its EV two-wheeler brand in India, called EVeium, and plans to launch three electric scooters in the country within a month. The brand will produce vehicles locally, aligning with the government's Made-in-India initiative. All e-scooters of EVeium will be manufactured at the META4 group's Voltly Energy manufacturing plant.

Voltly Energy recently signed an agreement with the Telangana government to acquire a 15-acre land in Zaheerabad to setup an EV-dedicated manufacturing unit. The brand has plans to invest over 250 crore to set up the plant which will be operational by the end of this fiscal year.

(Also read | Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Okinawa Ipraise+ (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Ipraise+
₹99,708 - 1.49 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹0.85 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
₹1 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Going at a fast pace to cater to the EV consumers in the country, EVeium has already started onboarding dealers to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal by the end of fiscal year as a part of its initial expansion plan. Eventually, the company plans to offer electric bicycles and bikes alongside scooters.

The EV company will also be providing their own telematics app to consumers which will provide features such as Digi locker, geo-fencing and show the nearest charging station location, among others. "With a professional and skilled team, we are ready to reform the Indian minds on what riding a safe and confident EV feels like," said Muzammil Riaz, Group CEO, META4.

The company aims to contribute to the government's e-mobility mission and aligned with its ‘Panchamrit’ vision, Ellysium Automotives launched the 100% Indian electric vehicle venture. “With global fuel price inflation and increased environmental protection awareness, launching our own e-Mobility brand EVeium in India is a strategist’s dream," Aditya Reddy, Vice President - Sales and Marketing , EVeium.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2022, 01:04 PM IST
TAGS: electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

EV maker EVeium set to launch three electric scooters in India within a month
EV maker EVeium set to launch three electric scooters in India within a month
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS 6 teased ahead of India launch
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS 6 teased ahead of India launch
Audi Club Rewards launched in India for existing, new customers. Check details
Audi Club Rewards launched in India for existing, new customers. Check details
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast set to begin production in US in July 2024
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast set to begin production in US in July 2024
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to offer 360-degree camera
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to offer 360-degree camera

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city