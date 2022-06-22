EV maker EVeium set to launch three electric scooters in India within a month

EVeium has already started onboarding dealers in India to have its presence in cities including Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, among others.

United Arab Emirates-based META4 Group's auto arm Ellysium Automotives has launched its EV two-wheeler brand in India, called EVeium, and plans to launch three electric scooters in the country within a month. The brand will produce vehicles locally, aligning with the government's Made-in-India initiative. All e-scooters of EVeium will be manufactured at the META4 group's Voltly Energy manufacturing plant.

Voltly Energy recently signed an agreement with the Telangana government to acquire a 15-acre land in Zaheerabad to setup an EV-dedicated manufacturing unit. The brand has plans to invest over ₹250 crore to set up the plant which will be operational by the end of this fiscal year.

Going at a fast pace to cater to the EV consumers in the country, EVeium has already started onboarding dealers to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal by the end of fiscal year as a part of its initial expansion plan. Eventually, the company plans to offer electric bicycles and bikes alongside scooters.

The EV company will also be providing their own telematics app to consumers which will provide features such as Digi locker, geo-fencing and show the nearest charging station location, among others. "With a professional and skilled team, we are ready to reform the Indian minds on what riding a safe and confident EV feels like," said Muzammil Riaz, Group CEO, META4.

The company aims to contribute to the government's e-mobility mission and aligned with its ‘Panchamrit’ vision, Ellysium Automotives launched the 100% Indian electric vehicle venture. “With global fuel price inflation and increased environmental protection awareness, launching our own e-Mobility brand EVeium in India is a strategist’s dream," Aditya Reddy, Vice President - Sales and Marketing , EVeium.

