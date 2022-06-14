Copyright © HT Media Limited
Euler Motors to deploy 1000 HiLoad EVs in partnership with LetsTransport

The announced Euler HiLoad EVs will be deployed in cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and will also reach other key Indian cities over the period of the next 12 months.
By : Updated on : 14 Jun 2022, 04:49 PM
Euler Hi-Load EV comes with segment-best load carrying capacity. 

Euler Motors announced on Tuesday that it has collaborated with LetsTransport, a Bengaluru-based urban logistics aggregator. Under the newly announced partnership, the EV-maker will deploy 1,000 HiLoad EVs. The company further added that these EVs will be deployed in cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and will also reach other key Indian cities over the period of the next 12 months. 

The EV-maker also announced that the new announcement will help boost its market share in the EV segment, and will also help in the expansion of its customer base with retailers, 3PL logistics and fleet owners. “Our partnership with LetsTransport is yet another successful milestone in the pursuit to bring a real change in EV adoption and aggressively expand our customer footprint in India. HiLoad’s unique value proposition, coupled with LetsTransport’s strong industry presence and in-depth logistics expertise make this partnership a win," said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors. 

(Also Read: Euler Motors raises 30 crores as part of ongoing Series A funding)

The company's new HiLoad EV comes with a high load capacity of 688 kg. It sources power from a 12.4 KwH liquid cooled battery and delivers a full-charge range of over 151 km. 

“Intra City logistics is already on a transformation, with electric vehicles as their future. LetsTransport has been founded on a vision to build cleaner and sustainable logistics solutions with an emphasis to strengthen this ecosystem. Euler Motors’ ambition, along with their industry-leading EV technology in their HiLoad EV, makes them the right partner for this," said Pushkar Singh, Founder & CEO, LetsTransport.

 

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2022, 04:49 PM IST
