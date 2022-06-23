HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicles Sales To Account For 33% Of Global Demand By 2028: Study

Electric vehicles sales to account for 33% of global demand by 2028: Study

Automakers and suppliers are looking to invest at least $526 billion on EVs and batteries from 2022-2026.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 10:18 AM
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only

Sales of battery powered vehicles could make for 33% of global vehicle demand by 2028 and 54% by 2035 as demand for such vehicles is accelerating in most big markets, consultant AlixPartners told Reuters. Last year, electric vehicles accounted for less than 8% of global sales and 10% in just the first quarter of 2022.

To cater to this demand, automakers and suppliers are now looking to invest at least $526 billion on EVs and batteries from 2022-2026, the consultation firm said at its annual Global Automotive Outlook briefing. This sum is more than double of the five-year EV investment forecast of $234 billion from 2020-2024. With the increased investments, EV growth inevitable, said Mark Wakefield, co-leader of the firm's automotive practice.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Electric cycle subsidy for buyers in Delhi: Five things to note)

However, he noted that the company faces economic and supply chain challenges during its transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles. This transition is not just about changing operating models but also about changing plants and people, and the whole way of working," he said. Companies can benefit from separating their ICE and electric vehicle businesses.

The study by the consultation firm also noted that raw materials for building EVs also cost more than twice those for ICEs, that is, $8,255 per vehicle vs $3,662 per vehicle, as of May 2022. AlixPartners also noted that constraints will continue into 2024, and it is possible that total global vehicle sales dip to 79 million units this year, before they soar to 95 million in 2024.

The total vehicle sales in the US are expected to rise to 16 million in 2023 and peak at 17.5 million in 2024, before starting to decline in 2025-2026.

Further, this transition from ICE-to-EV will cost automakers and suppliers a cumulative $70 billion by 2030, as per Elmar Kades, co-leader of the automotive practice, including bankruptcies and restructuring.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hyundai Aura CNG gets a new variant. Check price, features and specs
Hyundai Aura CNG gets a new variant. Check price, features and specs
2022 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India with new colour. Check price here
2022 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India with new colour. Check price here
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get updated nine-inch HD display. Check details
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get updated nine-inch HD display. Check details
Electric cycle subsidy for buyers in Delhi: Five things to note
Electric cycle subsidy for buyers in Delhi: Five things to note
Elon Musk says new Tesla factories ‘losing billions of dollars’. Here's why
Elon Musk says new Tesla factories ‘losing billions of dollars’. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city