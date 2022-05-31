HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Cars In This Country Face Battery Challenge: Report

Electric cars in this country face battery challenge: Report

Electric cars in the UK are expected to grow to three million by 2035.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 03:38 PM
UK needs to have a strong battery supply chain immediately to support its EV industry. (BMW)
UK needs to have a strong battery supply chain immediately to support its EV industry. (BMW)
UK needs to have a strong battery supply chain immediately to support its EV industry. (BMW)
UK needs to have a strong battery supply chain immediately to support its EV industry.

Britain risks falling behind in the race to establish an electric car industry as it is lacking battery factories in a short span, claims Reuters in a report. The report points out that the automakers in the UK need to ramp up production of battery-powered electric vehicles and also build a strong battery manufacturing ecosystem as well. As it claims, the looming change in post-Brexit trading rules is set to limit the UK's options of importing batteries for electric vehicles from Asia at a cheaper rate.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: BMW iX electric SUV's new OTA update brings clock widget to centre display)

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts that Britain will need at least 175 GWh of battery capacity by 2035 to supply around three million electric vehicles. BMI also expects the UK to reach 56.9 GWh battery capacity by 2030, compared to 821.3 GWh for the rest of Europe.

The report also states that without enough battery manufacturing plants in the country, some automakers may leave the UK, as they would search for better options to thrive for electric mobility. This would result in a job loss for around 170,000 people.

In order to address this concern, the UK government has already allocated $1.2 billion. This investment will be spent on developing an EV battery supply chain in the UK. The country is estimated to need four to six large battery plants to cater to the EV industry in the UK. Currently, the country has one small 1.9 GWh Nissan factory in the country that manufactures batteries for EVs. Also, there are two larger plants planned.

This comes at a time when the European Union has planned to set up dozens of EV battery plants and some of them are already under construction. The EU has allocated $3.1 billion specifically to support these battery plants, with the individual member countries providing additional money.

First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 03:38 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Toyota unveils Cabin Awareness concept, promises enhanced safety
Toyota unveils Cabin Awareness concept, promises enhanced safety
BMW iX1 electric SUV looks and features leaked ahead of global debut
BMW iX1 electric SUV looks and features leaked ahead of global debut
In pics: Final Edition of Mercedes-AMG E-Class is here
In pics: Final Edition of Mercedes-AMG E-Class is here
Hyundai to invest ₹1,400 crore to develop new testing tracks in Telangana
Hyundai to invest 1,400 crore to develop new testing tracks in Telangana
Mercedes-AMG E-Class Final Edition breaks cover
Mercedes-AMG E-Class Final Edition breaks cover

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city