Dispatch teases world's first modular electric scooter, launch in 2023

EV startup Dispatch Vehicles on Wednesday has announced that it will launch its first-ever modular electric scooter in India in the first quarter of CY2023. The Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to focus on solving fleet dynamics for last-mile mobility in India. The Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to come as a made-in-India model and with a tough and ergonomic body frame.

Speaking about the design the company has teased, the scooter gets a modular body frame. The LED headlamp is positioned on the front mudguard and gets bifurcated LED daytime running lights integrated. The front cowl can be replaced as per the rider's requirement. There is a small modular instrument cluster, where a smartphone or a tab can be positioned safely for navigation purposes. The pillion seat can be turned into a flatbed for a storage box. The battery is positioned underneath the rider seat.

Dispatch hints the electric scooter will come with swappable battery service. The company also claims that the upcoming electric scooter will come with a host of connected features. It is claimed to come adaptable for better unit economics and higher profitability. As the electric mobility company claims, the electric scooter will focus on both shared and commercial mobility segments. Dispatch claims to have secured the Tier-1 supply chain for all critical components including mechanical parts, electronics and powertrain components for the electric scooter.

The company will not manufacture the electric scooter directly. Instead, it has partnered with one of the largest contract manufacturers that has an installed production capacity of up to six million scooters every year, claimed the company.

Speaking about the modular electric scooter, Rajit Arya, co-founder and CEO of Dispatch Vehicles, said that fleets are currently stuck with vehicles designed for personal ownership, without the right infrastructure or relevant services under one unified ecosystem. He also said that this problem directly affects the earnings, efficiencies and experience of gig economy workers and fleets. "With the Dispatch e-Scooter, we plan to change the fleet dynamics for last-mile mobility making it more profitable," Arya further added.

