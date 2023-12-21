Planning to buy an Ather electric scooter. Avail these offers before December 31

Published Dec 21, 2023

Ather energy has announced special offers for December and the year-end offers make the brand’s electric scooters more affordable 

Ather Energy is offering a discount of up to 24,000 on the 450S and 450X e-scooters

There are also cash benefits of up to 6,500 including a December deal of up to 5,000 and a corporate benefit of 1,500 

Ather is also offering a complimentary battery protection package worth 7,000 that comprises a coverage of 5 years or 60,000 km

The electric scooter maker is also promising an industry-first 70% State-of-Health (SoH) guarantee

Ather 450S and 450X buyers can avail of flexible EMI schemes with the interest rate starting at 5.99% per annum

Select credit cards also offer a cashback of up to 10,000 on Ather e-scooters 

There’s also 0 down payment on loans, while EMIs start from 2,739. Ather is offering a loan tenure ranging between 12-60 months

The offers are valid till December 31, 2023 or till stocks last
