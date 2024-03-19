Citroen ties up with BluSmart, offers 4,000 eC3 electric cars as cabs for a year

French auto giant Citroen has offered its only electric car in India to ply as cab for BluSmart Mobility, one of the more popular electric cab aggregators of the country. Citroen has said it will offer 4,000 eC3 electric hatchbacks to the electric mobility company for a period of 12 months as the duo signed a memorandum of understanding on electric mobility and EV charging service provider on Monday (March 18). The eC3 was launched in India in February last year as the French carmaker's first EV in the country.

On Monday, Citroen and BluSmart Mobility flagged off 125 eC3 electric hatchbacks from the cab aggregator's EV charging hub in Bengaluru. More eC3 are expected to join BluSmart cab fleet in coming days. The EV comes with ARAI certified range of up to 320 kms on a single charge. Equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack, the electric car can generate 56 bhp of power and 143 Nm of peak torque. The EV offers both DC fast charging and standard charging solutions. It can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 57 minutes using DC fast chargers. To fully recharge it from 10 per cent it will take around 10.5 hours if plugged into a 15A power socket.

BluSmart Mobility currently uses Tata Tigor EV and MG ZS EV as part of its fleet. While the Tigor EV offers up to 315 kms of range on a single charge, the ZS EV offers more than 450 kms without the need to recharge. The addition of Citroen eC3 electric hatchback in its fleet is aimed to help it increase the number of cabs specifically meant for city rides. Anmol Jaggi, CEO and Co-founder at BluSmart Mobility, said, “As more Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) embrace eMobility, and our fleet size expands, we are poised to address the burgeoning demand for ride-hailing services in Indian megacities while offering riders a diverse range of advanced EVs."

Also Read : As India lures global EV makers, brands expected to launch along with Tesla

Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in three variants called Live, Feel and Shine, the electric hatchback's price goes up to ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with features such as rear parking camera, 15-inch diamond-cut alloys, rear wiper and washer, leather-wrapped steering wheel and the MyCitroen Connect app offering 35 smart connectivity features.

First Published Date: