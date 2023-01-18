Citroen eC3 breaks cover prior to nearing launch, booking begins on January 22

Citroen has taken wraps off its first all-electric car for the Indian market, the eC3. ahead of its nearing launch. The Citroen eC3 EV's bookings will open on January 22. While this comes as the all-electric iteration of the C3 crossover, the EV appears identical to the internal combustion engine-powered variant of the car. Upon launch, this will be the French auto manufacturer's third model in India after the C5 Aircross and C3.

With an expected pricing of around ₹nine lakh, the Citroen eC3 will throw a tough challenge to the competitors like Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, and Tata Tiago EV, among others. The EV will be available in two trim options - Live and Feel.

Also Read : Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon

The Citroen eC3 gets power from a 29.2 kWh battery pack combined with an electric motor that churns out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph. The electric battery pack supports DC fast charging allowing 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent.

When it comes to design, the Citroen eC3 looks identical to the internal combustion engine-powered version of the C3 crossover. Even the front fascia of the EV has been carried over and does not sport the closed grille seen in most electric cars. Other design elements include chrome trim on the front grille, thick black cladding at the side profile, sporty alloy wheels etc.

Moving inside the cabin of the eC3, the EV gets a three-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, this infotainment system gets more than 35 connected car features. The car also comes with height adjustable driver seat.

First Published Date: