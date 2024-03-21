Citroen e-C3 scores 0 stars in GNCAP crash test

Citroen e-C3 is the latest vehicle to be tested by Global NCAP under #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. The electric vehicle scored zero stars in adult occupant protection and one star in child occupant protection. The e-C3 is being produced in India and is based on its ICE counterpart.

Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “This is an appalling result from Stellantis. PSA was once a leader on safety, but now, as part of the Stellantis group, the manufacturer appears to have taken a major backward step. We hope that this apparent negative trend is corrected globally as a matter of urgency."

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “This result from Sellantis is of serious concern, not only for consumers in the Indian market but also for those in emerging economies around the world. We will be discussing this and other outcomes from the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign during our NCAP24 World Congress event in Munich next month."

