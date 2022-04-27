Chevrolet Silverado EV teased, latest entrant in electric pickup truck

General Motors has teased its all-electric Silverado pickup truck in a new video. This is going to be the latest entrant in the electric pickup truck segment that has been witnessing a surge in interest from both consumers and auto manufacturers as well. Upon arrival, the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup truck will compete with rivals such as Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T etc. It would also challenge GMC Hummer EV as well. Also, this would further enhance the interest in this category.

(Also read: Hyundai to introduce Ioniq 5 EV in India, launch in 2022)

As the US auto major claims, the Silverado electric pickup truck is significantly different from its internal combustion engine-powered sibling, as it has been built from the ground up, unlike many other electric pickup trucks built by rival automobile manufacturers.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will ride on the General Motors proprietary Ultium global architecture that is also slated to be used by a whole range of future electric vehicles from various brands under General Motors. The Ultium global architecture will also underpin future Honda electric vehicles, as part of the agreement between General Motors and the Japanese car brand.

GM claims the upcoming Silverado electric pickup truck will be able to travel up to 643 km range on a single charge. The electric pickup truck will come equipped with standard DC fast charging technology with speeds of up to 350 kW. Chevrolet also claims that the Silverado EV will offer up to 10.2 kW of off-board power.

Speaking about the powertrain of the Silverado EV, it will be able to churn out as much as 664 hp of power and 1057 Nm of torque. GM says the maximum power will be available as part of the Silverado EV's Wide Open Watts (WOW) Mode, which is likely to be comparable with the GMC Hummer EV's WTF Mode (Watts to Freedom). In terms of performance, the all-electric Silverado will accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in less than 4.5 seconds.

