Hyundai to introduce Ioniq 5 EV in India, launch in 2022

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be the second electric car from the South Korean brand in India after the Kona EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2022, 11:28 AM
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at a charging point inside Hyundai's new corporate HQ in Gurugram.
Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced that it will launch the Ioniq 5 EV in India in 2022. This comes as part of the automaker's strategy for expanding its battery electric vehicle portfolio in the country. The Ioniq 5 could be Hyundai's second electric car in India, after the Kona EV, which is already in business. Hyundai's plan to launch the Ioniq 5 EV in India was revealed earlier when the South Korean auto major showcased the compact electric car at an event in Delhi-NCR. Now, the automaker has confirmed the launch year as well.

Hyundai has already announced that it will expand the OEM's battery electric vehicle portfolio in India up to six models by 2028. Touted as an all-electric CUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built on the automaker's Skateboard Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform).

Despite a sharp and eye-catching design philosophy, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also claimed to have received a host of materials inside the cabin that are built with environmentally friendly materials. The automaker claims that Ioniq 5 comes as the company's testimony for sustainability.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said that the company is focussing very strongly on electric mobility across its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future. “Hyundai is proud to receive the World Car of the Year 2022 for the Ioniq 5 as this award is a true testament to our vision and efforts in driving the adoption of BEVs globally. Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to six models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of Ioniq 5 in CY22 in India," Kim further added.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available in both 2WD and AWD variants. The 2WD model gets a rear axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 217 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. The AWD variant on the other hand gets two electric motors each powering one axle. It generates 305 hp of power and 605 Nm of torque. The 2WD and AWD variants of the EV are claimed to run 451 km and 430 km respectively, on a single charge.

 

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2022, 11:09 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
