BYD to launch Seal, its third EV in India, on March 5

BYD is all set to drive in its third electric car to India. The Chinese EV giant will launch the Seal electric sedan on March 5. The Seal will join the Atto 3 electric SUV and e6 electric MPV in BYD's EV lineup for India. The Seal EV was first showcased during the Auto Expo held in January last year. It was earlier scheduled to launch during the festive season, but was postponed.

The BYD Seal is already on sale in global markets where it rivals the Tesla Model 3. The Seal EV stands 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and 1,460 mm in height. The electric car is based on the EV maker’s dedicated e-Platform 3.0.

The design of the BYD Seal EV is influenced by the Ocean X concept that was showcased in 2021. It has an aerodynamic body that promises a drag coefficient of just 0.21 cd. In terms of looks, the Seal gets crystal LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, full-width LED taillights running across the entire length of the boot-lid.

On the inside, the Seal comes with premium look and soft-touch materials. The dashboard is dominated by a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one seen inside the Atto 3. The digital driver display measures 10.25 inches. Other features include a head-up display and two wireless charging pads among others.

The BYD Seal is equipped with the EV maker's Blade battery technology. It is offered with two battery options in global markets. There is a 61.4 kWh battery that offers a range of 550 kms on a single charge. The larger 82.5 kWh unit delivers up to 700 kms (CLTC) on a single charge. BYD also offers fast charging capability of up to 150 kW with the bigger pack, while the smaller pack is compatible with fast chargers up to 110 kW.

The Seal will also be one of the safest electric cars on Indian roads. It passed the Euro NCAP crash test with 5 star safety rating last year. The Seal EV scored 89 per cent for adult occupants, 87 per cent for child occupants, 82 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users and 76 per cent in Safety Assist. The Seal EV that was tested was equipped with dual front airbags, belt pre-tensioners, belt load limiters, side airbags and a centre airbag. There were also ISOFIX child seat mounts, airbag cut-off switch and seatbelt reminders. Other features on offer are Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist System and Fatigue / Distraction Detection.

The Seal EV will be powered by a single PMS and dual-motor options. India will get the more powerful dual-motor version with a combined 523 bhp on offer. 0-100 kmph comes in 3.8 seconds. The BYD Seal will be a premium offering and prices are expected to be around ₹65-70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The model will lock horns against the Kia EV6 and the BMW i4 at this price point.

