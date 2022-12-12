Brand-new Tesla Model Y gives its owner a hellish experience. Know what happened

A Tesla Model Y has reportedly trapped its owner inside the cabin after shutting the entire power system automatically. The vehicle broke down on the road after losing all the required power and trapped the owner inside. Eventually, he had to pull the manual override latch to open the door and get out of the car, damaging the driver-side window. After facing such an experience, the Tesla Model Y owner took to Twitter to vent his frustration at the US automaker.

The owner claimed that he was driving to London on December 8 in his five-day-old Tesla Model Y. The bad experience started minutes after leaving his home, as the Model Y started shutting down. The person claimed he was just 15 minutes into his drive when it started shutting down. He posted an image showing that the electric crossover had a nearly full charge, with a 348 km range left when it started shutting down. Before going fully dead, the car's system managed to send the message to the driver that he should pull over safely. The person has shared an image that shows the car's infotainment system showing a message that its electrical system cannot support all features. “Electrical system is unable to support all features. Switching off features to conserve energy," reads the message on the infotainment screen.

The loss of power meant simply a sudden full stop to his journey. With all the power to the car gone, its doors weren't opening conventionally, eventually leaving the man trapped inside the car. As a result, he pulled the manual override latch to open the door. Using the emergency door release somehow broke the driver's window as well. He also said that he had to call for a tow and remained stranded on the side of the road in freezing temperatures for six hours.

This is not the first time a Tesla car has acted this way. Previously as well, Tesla cars' unusual doors have allegedly trapped drivers in even critical situations leaving their lives in danger. In one such case, a Tesla Model Y owner in Canada claimed he was forced to kick out his car's window to escape after it caught fire.

