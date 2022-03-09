Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter Test Rides Start In These Indian Cities

Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter test rides start in these Indian cities

The E1 electric scooter by Bounce Infinity is a one-of-a-kind scooter that comes with Battery as a service option.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 07:37 AM
Bounce Infinity takes the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option.

Bounce Infinity E1 test rides have started in four new Indian cities. The list includes the cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Previously, the company had started offering scooters for test rides to interested customers in Bengaluru. 

The current stage of test rides will include multiple touchpoints and the company will also provide an option to book the scooter on the spot. The company is also offering test ride booking slots on the official Bounce Infinity website. 

(Also Read: Bounce Infinity E1 first ride review: Affordable, smart e-scooter for city)

The E1 electric scooter by Bounce Infinity is a one-of-a-kind scooter that comes with ‘Battery as a service’ option. What this basically means is that the scooter can be purchased without a battery and then the customer can opt for the company's swapping network for charged batteries. Needless to say, the said information points out that the scooter gets a swappable battery which can be taken out and conveniently exchanged with a fully charged unit at a bare minimum cost. 

The scooter is available for purchase in five exciting colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey. The deliveries are expected to take place sometime in April 2022 through the company's dealership network.

(Also Read: Bounce achieves 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network)

The Bounce Infinity E1 e-scooter comes with several smart features such as riding modes (Reverse Mode, Cruise Control and Drag Mode), swappable battery tech, and connected tech. The latter allows the customers to conveniently connect the scooter with the smartphone. The scooter is also IOT updates enabled. 

The full range from the company's 2KWhr lithium-ion battery pack has been rated at 85 km.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 07:37 AM IST
TAGS: Bounce Bounce Infinity Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter E1 e-scooter
