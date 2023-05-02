BMW iX2 EV production to begin in late 2023, will appear virtually same as X2

BMW has confirmed that it will commence the production of the iX2 electric crossover, which is the pure electric version of the X2 SUV. During the BMW Group Annual Conference 2023, the automaker revealed that it plans to launch the iX2 as a new member of the growing EV portfolio. Now, the German luxury car brand has confirmed to the automotive magazine Bimmer Today that the BMW iX2 will enter production in late 2023.

BMW's Regensburg factory head has revealed that the series production of the iX2 will commence by the end of this year. He also revealed that the electric crossover would be assembled alongside the conventionally shaped iX1 at the same plant.

The report claims that the BMW iX2 will arrive carrying the same design as the conventional fuel-powered X2. This means the iX2 would be virtually identical to the X2. However, as the automaker is planning to launch a completely revamped X2 later this decade, the iX2 too would come differently designed when the automaker gives the EV the much-anticipated dedicated electric-only platform Neue Klasse. In that case, the buyers have to wait till 2025 to see a differently designed iX2. Till then, the all-electric iX2 and the conventional X2 would share a similar design.

Speaking of its styling, the BMW iX2 would come featuring a closed-off grille instead of a radiator grille mesh, which is typical for any modern electric vehicle as the electric motors onboard the Evs don't require the same amount of cooling as internal combustion engines. There would be an all-black exposed square in the grille, which would contain the vehicle's various safety sensors and other crash-avoidance hardware.

On the powertrain front, the BMW iX2 is expected to share its powertrain with the iX1. In that case, the electric crossover would get a dual motor setup, with each motor generating power for one axle. Combined, the electric powertrain would be able to pump out 313 hp of peak power and 494 Nm of maximum torque. There would be a single-motor variant as well, which would be priced cheaper than the dual-motor variant.

