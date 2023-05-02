How did Rolls-Royce's Phantom lineage evolve?

Rolls-Royce Phantom is the marque's apex offering

This ultra-premium product, since years, has evolved both technically and aesthetically

The Rolls-Royce Phantom was launched in 1925

Despite having the latest technology in those times, the Phantom I had a massive low-range torque

In 1930, the ultra-luxurious carmaker brought the Phantom II Continental

It featured a long wheelbase

The Phantom III, in 1934, featured a new 7.3-litre V12 engine and was mounted on a new chassis  

The following years saw the Phantom series grow. The current eighth generation model offers customers with bespoke service   

It is the only Rolls-Royce model that has a gallery which is an uninterrupted swathe of glass that runs the full width of the fascia
