How did Rolls-Royce's Phantom lineage evolve?

Rolls-Royce Phantom is the marque's apex offering
This ultra-premium product, since years, has evolved both technically and aesthetically
The Rolls-Royce Phantom was launched in 1925
Despite having the latest technology in those times, the Phantom I had a massive low-range torque
In 1930, the ultra-luxurious carmaker brought the Phantom II Continental
It featured a long wheelbase
The Phantom III, in 1934, featured a new 7.3-litre V12 engine and was mounted on a new chassis
The following years saw the Phantom series grow. The current eighth generation model offers customers with bespoke service
It is the only Rolls-Royce model that has a gallery which is an uninterrupted swathe of glass that runs the full width of the fascia