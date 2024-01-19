Baojun Yep Plus unveiled globally, is based on MG Comet EV

HT Auto
  • Baojun Yep Plus shares its platform with the MG Comet EV. It is a 5-door version of the Yep which is sold in a 3-door body style.
Baojun Yep Plus
Baojun Yep Plus is a 5-door version of the Baojun Yep.
Baojun Yep Plus
Baojun Yep Plus is a 5-door version of the Baojun Yep.

Baojun, a Chinese brand has revealed its small electric SUV in the Chinese market. It is based on the same platform as the MG Comet EV that is being sold in the Indian market. Baojun Yep Plus is a 5-door version of the Yep which gets a 3-door body style. Both electric SUVs will go on sale in the China market by March 2024.

In terms of design, the Baojun Yep Plus looks very quirky with its boxy design and small dimensions. Moreover, the manufacturer is using colours that pop out in the sunlight, ensuring that Yep Plus turns heads on the roads.

Baojun Yep Plus
Baojun Yep Plus gets a squared-off boxy design language.
Baojun Yep Plus
Baojun Yep Plus gets a squared-off boxy design language.

Maruti Suzuki extended the wheelbase of Jimny to incorporate the rear set of doors and Baojun did the same for the Yep Plus. Its wheelbase stands at 2,560 mm which is 450 mm longer. However, the wheelbase is not the only change that the manufacturer has made. The overall length is now 600 mm longer than the standard Yep which measures 3.4 metres. The height and width have been increased by 5 mm and 75 mm to 1,726 mm and 1,760 mm respectively.

Also Read : MG Comet EV Gamer Edition launched in India. Here’s what makes it special

As of now, Baojun has not revealed the battery specifications of the Yep Plus. However, it is expected to be larger than the 28.1 kWh unit that is doing duty on the 3-door Yep. The claimed range of the Yep Plus is 401 km whereas Yep gets a 303 km range. Powering the electric SUV is an electric motor mounted on the rear axle that is capable of producing around 100 bhp. Baojun is claiming that Yep Plus will be able to hit a top speed of 100 kmph.

Watch: MG Comet EV real world test: Day out in Old City

MG has already filed a design trademark for Yep SUV in India. So, there is a possibility that the brand will bring it to India in the future. Moreover, because Yep is based on the same platform as Comet EV, there should not be a huge price difference between the two.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: MG Maruti Suzuki Jimny Baojun Yep Plus electric vehicles EV

