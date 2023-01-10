Auto Expo 2023: 5 Upcoming EVs that you will get to see

Electric vehicles have now picked-up pace in terms of sales figures and popularity. Even if a person is not buying a new electric vehicle, there is now a high chance that he might consider it before buying the new vehicle. As of now, Tata Motors is leading the EV race in India as their line-up of electric vehicles is the largest. However, other manufacturers are also slowly entering the EV space. Considering that the Auto Expo is just around the corner, many manufacturers will be taking this opportunity to showcase their new electric vehicles. Here, are five electric vehicles that one can expect to see at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Punch EV

Image of Tata Punch used for representation purpose only.

The Nexon EV has been very successful in the Indian market. Then the Tigor EV and the Tiago EV were introduced in the Indian market. However, what people were eagerly waiting for is the electric version of the Punch. Tata Motors will be showcasing the Punch EV at the Auto Expo 2023. The Punch EV is expected to go on sale before 2023 ends.

Kia EV9 Concept

Kia EV9 Concept is the second fully electric SUV from the Korean carmaker which is based on its new generation EV platform that also underpins the EV6.

Kia will be showcasing the EV9 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The production-spec SUV will go on sale in the global market soon as the test mules of the electric SUV have been spotted several times in foreign markets. It is highly unlikely that the EV9 will launch in the Indian market anytime soon.

Maruti Suzuki EV SUV

Image of Futuro-e used for representation only. It was unveiled by Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.

Maruti Suzuki might be late to EV space but they have finally announced that they will be showcasing a new electric SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. It is expected to be based on an electric skateboard platform and the production-spec version is expected to get launched by 2025.

MG Air EV

The MG Air EV will be the brand's next all-new offering for India

After the success of the ZS EV, MG is working on a new electric vehicle for the Indian market. It is a compact electric vehicle which is made for city duties. It is based on the Wuling Air EV. It will be going against the Tata Tiago EV.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The fully-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a new 77.4-kWh battery pack and also a series of new features to further improve the driving experience of the user. Hyundai launched Ioniq 5 globally in February 2021. It is based on the automaker's dedicated BEV platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)..

Hyundai was the first manufacturer to launch an electric four-wheeler in the Indian market, they entered with the Kona Electric which was not able to gather significant numbers. However, now the manufacturer will be launching the Ioniq 5 in the Indian market as its flagship vehicle.

