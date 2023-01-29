Audi to pan out 20 new cars by 2026, EVs to play a key role

Audi is gearing up to launch its most ambitious product plan ever. The German luxury car brand under the umbrella of Volkswagen Group has decided to launch 20 new cars by 2026, which will include a series of ground-up electric vehicles and successors to the existing internal combustion engine-powered models. Audi's design chief Marc Lichte revealed this to the British automotive publication Auto Express.

Lichte said that the automaker is working on electric vehicles and successors to the ICE models. He also said that this would be the biggest product launch in the history of Audi, with more than 20 cars being panned out in the next two and half years. "We’re working on EVs and successors to the ICE models. We’re about to see the biggest product launch in the history of Audi with more than 20 cars in the next two and a half years. That’s why we’re focusing on cars like the Activesphere concept, which is our last show car for the next few years so that we can focus on series production," said Audi's chief designer.

Automakers worldwide have been increasingly focusing on greener and cleaner powertrain technology like electrification. Audi is no different, and its product strategy reiterates that. The automaker has been focussing on new generation electric cars like A6 E-Tron, which is currently being tested in public. Another example of Audi's increased focus on new electric vehicles is the Activesphere concept.

Audi has already announced that it will only introduce electric cars from 2026 in its bid to phase out ICE-powered vehicles by 2033. The company is also poised to build all zero-emission vehicles at all of its factories by 2029, for which it is investing approximately 500 million euros to train its employees for EV production worldwide.

