Ather Rizta family electric scooter teased for the first time, name confirmed

Ather Energy is all set to introduce its all-new family electric scooter later this year and the company has announced the name of its upcoming offering. The brand’s second all-new electric scooter will be called the ‘Ather Rizta’ and is set to arrive in six months at ACDC 24 (Ather Community Day Celebration 2024). Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO - Ather Energy , confirmed the development in a post on social media, also teasing the upcoming offering.

In the social post, Mehta said, “With Rizta, we will be taking a big leap in comfort and safety. Our teams have been working on this for a while (this one has been on and off the table since 2019!) now and have pulled off some amazing integrations that are industry-first and will make your ride experience way better. Rizta will also continue to maintain the same quality and reliability that Ather’s other products are known for."

This will be an all-new platform for Ather Energy since the 450 Series was introduced nearly a decade ago. The company recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with the launch of the 450 Apex and the upcoming Rizta will make way for a larger market base for the customer. The teaser hints at a more rounded design that should appeal to a wider set of customers while a large floorboard and wide seat are also visible.

Speaking exclusively to HT Auto recently, Mehta hinted at the upcoming family scooter being bigger and more comfortable than the 450X, hinting at working on customer feedback. Pricing details remain under wraps but we expect to learn more about Ather’s product plans in the weeks to come as more details unfold.

