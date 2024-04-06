Ather Rizta family electric scooter launched, prices start at 1.10 lakh

Ather Energy has pulled the wraps off the new Rizta family electric scooter, the brand’s second all-new offering after the 450 Series. The new Ather Rizta is priced from ₹1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and brings the EV maker to the mass market family scooter segment, which commands a hefty 80 per cent market share. Bookings for the Rizta begin from ₹999, while deliveries are set to commence from July onwards.

The new Ather Rizta builds on the learnings from the 450 Series. That said, the e-scooter is based on a new platform and is more rounded in design and appeal, aimed to cater to a wider customer base. The styling is more conservative with softer lines, rounded panels, a mono-LED headlamp, and a sharply-styled LED taillight. The model rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear.

The Ather Rizta e-scooter’s big takeaway is its massive seat that promises to accommodate two in comfort. It also gets a flat floorboard, which is expansive and will be able to hold knickknacks and even a gas cylinder with ease. The under-seat storage space measures 34 litres, which makes it larger than the Ola S1 Pro’s 34-litre capacity.

The new Rizta is loaded on tech with several features shared with the 450X. The TFT digital instrument console comes with touch functionality, along with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, and more. The e-scooter will come equipped with the latest Ather Stack 6, which will make it to the 450X later in the year. Ather has also retained features like Park Assist, auto hill hold, and more, from the 450X onto the Rizta. There are two riding modes on offer - SmartEco and Zip.

Power on the Ather Rizta comes from the PMS electric motor mounted to the frame. It can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 80 kmph. The e-scooter gets multiple battery pack options with the 2.9 kWh unit promising a range of 105 km, while the 3.7 kWh battery pack option promises a range of 125 km (TrueRange) on a single charge. For perspective, the Ather 450X offers a certified range of 111 km and 150 km on battery pack options. There will be two variants for the smaller battery pack whereas the larger battery pack will be offered only on top-end variant. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear while braking power comes from a front disc and rear drum brake setup.

The Ather Rizta will be available at the brand’s experience centres soon and is set to take on the TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, and the like in the segment.

