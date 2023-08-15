Ather 450X vs Ather 450S - What's making the difference?

Ather Energy is one of the major players in the Indian electric two-wheeler market where it competes with rivals like Ola Electric, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto etc. The EV startup has recently launched its latest offering Ather 450S , which comes as the most affordable scooter from the brand and also as a cheaper derivative of the flagship 450X electric scooter. While visually, the Ather 450S is absolutely indifferent to the 450X, there are some slight changes introduced in the instrument cluster and switchgear.

Priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ather 450S comes as a major product rivalling the Ola S1 Air, which is the affordable derivative of the Ola S1 Pro. Besides that, the Ather 450S is also expected to dent the sales numbers of the Ather 450X, if not significantly then marginally. Interestingly, Ather 450X is now available in two different battery options. While the 3.7 kWh battery pack-powered variant has been in business for quite some time, Ather recently introduced the smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack-powered variant of the 450X.

Here is a price and spec-sheet-based comparison between the Ather 450X and the Ather 450S.

Ather 450X vs Ather 450S: Price

Available in both 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery pack options, the Ather 450X comes priced between ₹1.38 lakh and ₹1.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ather 450S on the other hand is priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ather 450X vs Ather 450S: Colours

Ather 450X is available in six different colour options: Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, True Red, Cosmic Black, and Lunar Grey. The Ather 450S is available in four different colour options: Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, and Cosmic Black.

Ather 450X vs Ather 450S: Specification

Ather 450X is available in two battery options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. Both the variants of Ather 450X generate 8.58 bhp of peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque. The Ather 450S, on the other hand, generates 7.24 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of maximum torque.

Ather 450X Ather 450S Battery 3.7 kWh / 2.9 kWh 2.9 kWh Peak power 8.58 bhp 7.24 bhp Peak torque 26 Nm 22 Nm Range 150 km / 111 km 115 km Top speed 90 kmph 90 kmph 0-40 kmph acceleration 3.3 seconds 3.9 seconds

The Ather 450X runs at a top speed of 90 kmph and can sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The Ather 450S can run at the same top speed but accelerates a bit slowly at 3.9 seconds. Ather 450X's bigger battery-powered variant can run 150 km range on a single charge, while the smaller battery pack-powered variant is capable of running 111 km on a single charge. The Ather 450S is capable of running 115 km on a single charge.

