Another Okinawa EV dealership turns to ashes, this time in Mangalore

An Okinawa Autotech dealership was charred to ashes in Mangalore recently. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 12:50 PM
Okinawa Autotech dealership can seen engulfed in flames.  (Instagram/Mangaloremerijaanofficial)
Okinawa Autotech dealership can seen engulfed in flames.  (Instagram/Mangaloremerijaanofficial)
Okinawa Autotech dealership can seen engulfed in flames.  (Instagram/Mangaloremerijaanofficial)
Okinawa Autotech dealership can seen engulfed in flames. 

Lately, several new reports of EVs catching fire in India have surfaced on the internet. Only yesterday a Tata Nexon EV caught fire in the middle of public roads, and now a new incident of an Okinawa dealership catching fire has become viral on the internet. 

If you recall, back in April, an Okinawa Autotech dealership in Chennai went up in flames and the company had later blamed ‘an electrical short circuit’ in the matter. And now within just months of this incident, another Okinawa dealership was seen bursting into flames in a viral video. However, this time around the flames seems to be too disruptive to be dossed off. Also, some other images from the incident show that the dealership was completely charred to ashes following the fire. 

HT Auto has also reached out to the company for an official response on the matter, but that is still awaited. 

(Also Read: Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Okinawa overtakes Ola as sales drop)

Previously, an entire delivery truck carrying 40 units of Jitendra EVs electric scooter caught fire and turned to ashes, reportedly due to an EV fire. In other related incidents, many of the Pure EV dealers are now also alleging defects in batteries inside the electric scooters. "There are problems with the batteries, too. A customer had dropped off a battery with us complaining about a drop in range. The battery exploded in my showroom and caught fire. Fortunately, my staff was safe," says Vivek Ranjan who owns a dealership in Bihar's Lalganj. 

Meanwhile, Okinawa Autotech has launched its third manufacturing facility in the country. Its latest ‘mega factory’ is located in Karoli, Rajasthan. (Read full details here)

Note: The story will be updated if and when Okinawa rolls out an official response to HT Auto. 

 

 

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: Okinawa Okinawa EV EV Fire electric Vehicle fire Okinawa dealership fire
