Anand Mahindra gifts XUV400 to Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2024, 09:25 AM
  • Anand Mahindra had earlier promised to gift the chess world cup finalist with Mahindra's flagship electric SUV after his prowess.
Mahindra XUV400 Praggnanandhha
Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu seen with his family while receiving the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV as a gift for reaching the finals of the chess world cup last year.
Mahindra and Mahindra has kept its promise to deliver XUV400 electric SUV to Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu after his exploits at the chess world cup last year. At an event, the Praggnanandhaa and his family received a special edition of the electric SUV. Earlier Anand Mahindra, Group Chairman of Mahindra, had promised to gift the flagship electric SUV to the chess prodigy to Praggnanandhaa's parents as an encouragement for others to push their children to take up the sport.

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu had reached the finals of the FIDE World Cup held in Baku last year. He became the youngest ever chess player to reach the finals of the chess world cup. Taking to social media, Anand Mahindra praised the 18-year-old chess prodigy who defeated Number 2 and 3 seeds on his way to face world number 1 Magnus Carlsen in the final.

Praggnanandhaa shared his elation at being gifted with a brand new XUV400 electric SUV. The chess prodigy took to social media to thanks Anand Mahindra for his gesture. He wrote on X, “Received XUV 400 , My Parents are very happy. Thank you very much."

Soon after Praggnanandhaa's exploits, Anand Mahindra had received several requests from netizens to reward the sportsperson with a brand new Thar SUV. In recent times, Mahindra and Mahindra has rewarded Thar or XUV700 SUVs to Indian sportspersons, including Neeraj Chopra, who have won accolades in international tournaments. However, Mahindra chose the XUV400 for Praggnanandhaa. He had said, “It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV400 EV to the parents of Praggnanandhaa Shrimati Nagalakshmi and Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion & for giving him their untiring support."

Mahindra XUV400 is priced between 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Offered in two trims, the XUV400 comes with two battery options. The smaller one has a capacity of 34.5 kWh with a claimed range of 375 kms whereas the larger 39.4 kWh battery has a claimed driving range of 456 kms. The lower EC trim comes with two charger options - 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW. On the other hand, the EL trim comes only with a 7.2 kW charger.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2024, 09:25 AM IST
