HOP Electric Mobility offers discounts up to 4,100 on its electric scooters

Electric vehicle maker HOP Electric Mobility has introduced festive offers on its LEO and LYD electric scooters to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The EV company is offering discounts of up to ₹4,100 on LEO and ₹3,100 on LYF battery-powered scooters. With these discounts, the OEM , along with boosting sales during the festive season, is also encouraging green mobility.

The HOP electric scooters offer a range of up to 125 kilometers, get 72V architecture, high performance motor to climb any slope with loading capacity of 180 kg. These scooters get a boot space of 19.5 liters, connecting features such as Internet, GPS, and mobile app for connectivity, among others.

Other features of these electric scooters include park assist, reverse gear up to 5 kmph, side stand sensor, three ride modes with reserve mode, LED console, dual disc brakes, USB charging, remote key, anti-theft alarm and anti-theft wheel lock.

Apart from HOP, another e-scooter brand Ola Electric also offered festive benefits for its S1 range of scooters. Valid till September 20, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, there were offers up to ₹19,500.

