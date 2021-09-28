Watch: This Mini's turn signals will leave you confused

British luxury car marquee Mini is known for its signature styling, luxurious features and performance. The BMW group owned automaker's vehicles come with styling elements that include Union Jack themed LED taillights. with integrated turn indicators.

The turn indicators are meant for indicating the direction the vehicle is about to take. However, the Union Jack themed turn signals of a Mini Country has been shown showing the opposite direction than which the vehicle is about to take.

A video has emerged online showing a Mini car standing at a signal and the rear arrow of its turn signal isn't pointing in the right direction where the driver is intended to manoeuvre. This is not exactly something involved with this particular Mini, but all the Minis. However, despite this being a common sight, nobody actually pointed to this erroneous technology.

Even the automaker too became surprised after checking this feature thoroughly.

The rules about turn signals and their colours are different in different continents and countries. The Mini cars in Europe come with an illuminated horizontal orange bar that takes care of turn signalling.

The red turn signals are not legal in Europe. Any car, old or new, imported there from the US has to have its red lights converted to amber to comply with safety legislation.

The Mini cars in North America get the orange bar replaced by red. When the red diagonal bars above and below flash at exactly the same time and the rest of the lamp remains unlit, it becomes impossible not to see the resulting light show as a giant arrow.