This car graveyard has over 3000 brand new BMW and Minis rotting away

We often talk about car graveyards, where hundreds of cars wait for scrapping after their operational lives. No wonder, such places come with an eerie scene. But, have you seen a car graveyard that houses thousands of brand new luxury cars? Probably not.

But, there is such a place in Canada.

More than 3,000 brand new BMW and Mini cars have been lying in a vacant Vancouver lot for nearly six years. An Instagram video has surfaced online revealing the parking lot where these vehicles lie. It shows some exotic BMW and Mini models including supercars and M Performance models as well. A rare Alpina B6 is there as well.

These rotting cars are beyond repairs. Hence, they are lying there awaiting scrapping. But why such a pitiful state of these cars?

These BMWs and Minis were exposed to an excessive level of stagnant salty water and moisture in February 2015, when they arrived at Halifax Harbor in Canada. A severe snowstorm had swept Canada that time, resulting in substantial damage, especially on the vehicles that were sitting at port.

The prolonged exposure to elements like water, salt and moisture damaged the vehicles' electrical systems, suspension setups and other critical components as well. BMW didn't consider it economically viable to repair these damaged vehicles.

The excessive water and moisture damage could be challenging to eliminate and could cause troubles for the automaker down the road. Hence, it was more viable economically for the German luxury car giant to replace the damaged vehicles.

The parking lot can be a dream place for a car enthusiast who, but equally he or she would be sad to see the fate of these abandoned luxury cars. Unfortunately, even if any enthusiastic car restorer tried to restore these vehicles, they are unlikely to be able to do so. BMW claims these cars are way beyond repair.