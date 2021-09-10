Watch: Tesla Model S Plaid beats Porsche Taycan Turbo, sets new speed record

Tesla Model S Plaid, which has created quite a storm in the US markets with its performance and speed, has created a new speed record for an electric sedan at the famous Nurburgring tracks in Germany. The Tesla Model S Plaid has beaten Porsche Taycan Turbo, the previous record-holder on the track.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the standard Model S Plaid bettered Porsche Taycan Turbo's speed record at the Nurburgring circuit by 12 seconds. He shared a screenshot on social media platform to show the lap timing of both Model S Plaid cars tested at the tracks.

Elon Musk wrote, “Tesla Model S Plaid just set official world speed record for a production electric car at Nurburgring. Completely unmodified, directly from factory."

In the first speed run, the Tesla Model S Plaid had hit a lap timing of 7:35.579 minutes in 2019. In the latest run, the Model S Plaid has improved its own record by almost five seconds by completing the 20.6 kms test track at Nurburgring. Incidentally, the Porsche Taycan Turbo, which held the speed record till date, had set the record with a run in 7:42.3 minutes three years ago.

Tesla Model S Plaid is now officially the fastest electric sedan to run on the Nurburgring tracks. However, the fastest electric vehicles to feature at this circuit has been the Volkswagen ID.R and NIO EP9. While the German EV remains the fastest electric car at Nurburgring with a speed record of 6:05.336 minutes on the 20.8-km track, the Chinese EV clocked 6:45.90 minutes on the same track.

Despite peppy performance, electric vehicles are still not the fastest cars to hit the famous tracks yet. The quickest cars on the Nurburgring tracks have been ICE vehicles. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S model remains the fastest ever with a timing of 7:23.009 minutes. The Porsche Panamera Turbo is not too far behind with a lap-timing of 7:29.81 minutes it set last year. The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 also has a lap timing of 7:18.361 minutes, but on a shorter track.