Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra Scorpio-N entered a new generation recently. With the latest update, the Scorpio-N gained a matured and evolutionary design making it a much more modern vehicle. Apart from the new aesthetic updates, the Scorpio-N also gained a host of features as well as mechanical, performance-focused changes. Needless to say, the new model is a big step up from its predecessor and it has also managed to grab eyeballs on an international level. A video uploaded on a public reaction YouTube channel called ‘PopKorns’ shows the reaction of the Pakistani audience over the new Scorpio-N. The video shows the majority of the people appreciating the design and looks of the new SUV, while some have even compared it with the Toyota Fortuner which sits in a higher segment. Some also quoted that it is ‘better than Fortuner’.
When asked about the expected price of the vehicle, a majority of the people quoted between PKR 80 lakh to PKR 1 Cr. And were taken by surprise when the anchor quoted that it costs ₹15 lakh in India. However, the exchange rates were not brought into the equation, as Indian Rupee is valued much higher. For the record, as per the current exchange rates, 1 Indian Rupee is equivalent to 2.59 Pakistan Rupee, making the Scorpio base trim cost PKR 31 lakh.
Whatever the case may be, Scorpio-N has managed to win hearts not just in India, but globally and it only reflects that the new Scorpio-N has come out to be a worthy successor in the family line of Scorpio that is a fairly popular SUV in its class.
(Also Read: Buoyed by SUVs, Mahindra registers 64% sales growth in June)
Only recently Mahindra announced the pricing of the car which starts from ₹11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant with the pricing going up to ₹19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant. The SUV is being made available in five trim options – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L in both diesel and petrol engine options. The company has also announced that these introductory will be applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings.