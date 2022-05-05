Volvo to electrify its entire portfolio in the US in 2023

Swedish luxury auto giant Volvo has announced that it will electrify its entire product portfolio in the US in 2023. This strategy includes mild-hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric models. The automaker has said that the new strategy will result in changes to the XC40, XC90, and C60 Cross Country getting mild-hybrid powertrains. This move comes as a step forward toward the auto manufacturer's promise of being a fully electric vehicle brand by the end of this decade. The planned electrified product portfolio will offer the Volvo customers a range of electrified options, available to select as per their preference.

(Also read: 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge first drive review: Sport car in SUV disguise)

In the meantime, Volvo has updated the XC40 by introducing new design tweaks and features to the compact crossover for the 2023 model year. The updated Volvo XC40 comes with a new frameless front grille and a revised bumper. Also, the Thor's Hammer LED signature headlight has received a refreshed styling. These updates come in line with the XC40 Recharge.

Inside the cabin, the updated Volvo XC40 gets premium leather-free upholstery options, which can be paired with new exterior colour and wheel choices. The automaker will also roll out its built-in Google assistant in the XC40 and across the entire 2023 Volvo range, claimed the company. This will allow Volvo to offer over-the-air (OTA) updates to its cars. Volvo also said that the S60, V60, and V60 Cross Country come with a new front grille design and updated rear bumper inserts.

The automaker has said that the updated Volvo cars have already entered production. They would reach dealerships sometime later this year.

