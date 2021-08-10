Volkswagen Taigun SUV: Five reasons to buy. Five reasons to reconsider

Volkswagen Taigun is the latest mid-size SUV on offer in the Indian car market. The segment is crowded with some very formidable players but Volkswagen has brought in all its might to ensure that the Taigun is positioned well and positioned strong against its direct rivals which now also includes Kushaq from cousin Skoda.

Bookings for Volkswagen Taigun are now open and a launch is expected shortly. Pricing of the vehicle could be in the range of ₹10.50 lakh and go up to around ₹18 lakh (ex showroom). What does the Taigun bring to the fore and does it deserve your attention. Read on.

Five reasons to buy:

The rear-light scheme on the Volkswagen Taigun gives the SUV a fresh appeal, helping it stand out in a crowd.

*Taigun gets the much-acclaimed TSI engine which gives it some serious clout when on the move. There is 148 hp and 250 Nm of torque on offer in the vehicle. And while there is also a 1.0-litre engine option available, it would be a shame to give the more capable 1.5-litre engine a miss.

*The seven-speed DSG transmission unit further helps the drive traits of the Taigun. The unit functions extremely well whether one is weaving through city traffic or pushing the car out on highway roads. Overall, the Taigun has a very Volkswagen feel about it, remaining steady and composed even at triple-digit speeds.

*Taigun gets a number of key features that are a hot favourite among Indian car buyers. The sunroof, red ambient light, wireless phone charging dock, large infotainment screen - these are just some of what is on offer to help it take on its Korean rivals which often connect best with buyers because of features backing these.

*Volkswagen Taigun has a 2,651mm wheelbase which helps it offer a lot of kneeroom to the passengers at the back. In fact, Taigun and Kushaq are joint segment leaders when it comes to wheelbase and both vehicles seek to be generous for passengers at the back.

*Taigun has a long list of safety features and is backed by the reputation of Volkswagen for offering cars that are built solid. While crash test results of the Taigun have not yet been done, it would be a safe assumption that this here is one of the safest mid-size SUVs in the country.

Five reasons to reconsider:

The red colour highlights on the inside of this Taigun may be a bit too tacky for certain personal tastes. Do note that this isn't the case with other hues and in different models.

*Taigun isn't the flashiest of mid-size SUVs around. While its looks are elegant, some of its rivals tend to sell because of their sporty exterior profile outright. Looks are a subjective matter and while Taigun is youthful to look at for sure, it may be a tad understated when standing next to its rivals. This despite it being the newer vehicle.

*If you are looking for a diesel SUV, Taigun has nothing for you. The vehicle is only offered in two petrol engine options mentioned above.

*While the official price list isn't out yet, we expect the Taigun to be slightly premium. For anyone on an absolutely tight budget, it could become a costly proposition, especially if looking at the more capable engine. That said, this point would automatically become redundant on the off chance that Volkswagen undercuts rivals with its Taigun price structure.

* If you are in the market for a mid-size SUV for the plethora of features on offer, then Taigun does lose out to Korean rivals in a feature-to-feature faceoff. Things like ventilated front seats and cooled glove box are some of the few features that are often preferred by customers but are missing from the Taigun.

*While the exact measurement of Taigun's boot space isn't known, it - visually speaking - looks smaller than some of its rivals. Just in case you would want to pack a whole lot of luggage for frequent trips, it is a key point to consider. Do note that the roof rails, however, are functional.