Volkswagen Taigun, rival to Creta, to launch today: What price may be right?

Volkswagen Taigun has emerged as a solid proposition for someone who has always preferred a car from this particular German manufacturer but had no option in the mid-size SUV segment. The Taigun has been developed primarily for the Indian car market and is looking at making a mark in the extremely lucrative mid-size SUV space.

On paper and out on roads, it may have much working for it but in a price-sensitive market such as India, much of its fate would also depend on how well it is priced.

Volkswagen Taigun will be officially launched in the Indian car market today and all eyes would be on the pricing structure. After all, it has a long list of rivals to compete against with the list dominated by Hyundai Creta and with worthy players like Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and even the newly-launched Skoda Kushaq with which Taigun shares several commonalities.

(Also read: Full first-drive review of Volkswagen Taigun)

Since Taigun, like Kushaq, will only be offered in two petrol engine options, those looking at a diesel motor will continue to look elsewhere. For others, this Volkswagen vehicle could well be worth their consideration.

Volkswagen Taigun price expectations:

Since Kushaq starts at ₹10.49 lakh, expect Taigun to also start at around ₹10.50 lakh mark. Pricing could go all the way to ₹18 lakh (all prices are ex showroom). If Volkswagen does play it smart though, it could eventually undercut these figures to undercut some of its rivals. Aggressive pricing isn't what Volkswagen has been known for thus far but the stakes are quite high this particular time.

Volkswagen Taigun engine and transmission options:

Volkswagen Taigun is being made available with two TSI petrol engine options. There is a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI unit.

The smaller engine comes with a manual and a six-speed automatic transmission unit while the 1.5-litre box is mated to a six-speed manual as well as a DSG automatic gearbox.

Volkswagen Taigun style highlights:

The rear-light scheme on the Volkswagen Taigun gives the SUV a fresh appeal, helping it stand out in a crowd.

Taigun is well designed and is likely to appeal to someone who prefers a European styling philosophy. It isn't the most muscular and yet has a sporty and fresh take. The largest-in-segment wheelbase is likely to help its cause further. The upper variants get LED lights at the front and the back while the alloy design looks appealing.

Volkswagen Taigun feature highlights:

The cabin of the Taigun has a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a conventional sunroof and red-coloured ambient lighting. The front two seats are ventilated while the dashboard has a clean and wide design element.