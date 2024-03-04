Upcoming Skoda compact SUV to challenge Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet. Key facts to know

Skoda confirmed its plan to launch a new SUV in the Indian market just a few days ago. The Czech automaker under Volkswagen AG aims to enter the sub-four metre compact SUV segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market , which sees fierce competition. Over the last few years, several automakers have launched their respective products in this category owing to the rapidly surging consumer demand in favour of affordable SUVs.

In the last couple of years, several homegrown and foreign automakers present in India have launched compact SUVs in the country. The names include Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota etc. Now, Skoda too is aiming to launch its own product in this segment. The automaker unveiled its plan to introduce a new SUV in India just a few days ago, which will be based on the brand's MQB A0 IN platform, which also houses the Skoda Kushaq.

Skoda has revealed that the upcoming electric SUV along with its Enyaq iV electric SUV will play a crucial role in the brand's strategy for growth in the Indian market in the coming years. Volkswagen AG aims to capture a sizeable share of the Indian passenger vehicle market and with Skoda spearheading the automobile group's operations in the country, this upcoming compact SUV will have a large responsibility in that strategy.

Here are what to expect from the upcoming Skoda compact SUV.

What would be the name?

The upcoming Skoda compact SUV's name has not been finalised yet. However, the car manufacturer has revealed that it has shortlisted five names, which are - Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq, and Kylaq. This comes in line with the brand's strategy of naming its SUVs with the starting letter ‘K’ and the ending letter 'Q'. Interestingly, the OEM has chosen to directly involve customers and fans with the ‘Name Your Skoda’ campaign.

Same platform as Skoda Kushaq

The upcoming Skoda compact SUV will be based on the Volkswagen AG's MQB A0 IN architecture. This same platform underpins the Skoda Kushaq SUV, which is among the most successful cars from the brand in India. Using this platform means, Skoda will have the liberty to use a host of critical components that are used in Kushaq, which will eventually help the brand to cut development costs leading to the affordability of the upcoming SUV.

Skoda to locally manufacture the SUV

Skoda has revealed that the new sub-four metre compact SUV will be developed and built in India. With the local manufacturing strategy, Skoda aims to achieve competitive pricing for the upcoming SUV, which will help the brand position this model against its already well-established rivals. Also, the car will receive benefits under the Indian government's tax bracket for smaller cars. With local manufacturing, Skoda will be able to pass on the excise benefits to the customers.

Who will be rivals?

The compact SUV segment is one of the most competitive categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This space already has highly popular models such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet etc. Clearly, the upcoming Skoda compact SUV's task won't be easy as it has to compete with such tough rivals.

