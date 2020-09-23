Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Price comparison

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday introduced the all-new Urban Cruiser in the Indian market at ₹8.40 lakh. It is the second model to be launched in the country under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance after the popular Glanza which comes based on the Maruti Baleno.

For those living under a rock, Urban Cruiser is basically a rebranded Maruti Vitara Brezza. It features the same design, albeit, with minor Toyota-specific styling tweaks here and there. Some of its key exterior features include dual chamber LED projector headlamps with chrome highlights, two-slat wedge cut front grille with grey finish, dual function LED DRL and headlamps integrated turn indicators, split LED rear combination lamps, front LED fog lamps with chrome accents, 16-inch diamond cut alloys and gun metal grey finished roof rails.

The Urban Cruiser is available in three different variants - Mid-Grade, High-Grade and Premium-Grade. The pricing for the entry-level Mid-Grade MT starts at ₹8.40 lakh and extends up to ₹11.30 lakh for the top-spec Premium-Grade AT variant.

Here's the detailed price list of Toyota Urban Cruiser:

Variants Price Mid-Grade MT ₹ 8.40 lakh Mid-Grade AT ₹ 9.80 lakh High-Grade MT ₹ 9.15 lakh High-Grade AT ₹ 10.65 lakh Premium-Grade MT ₹ 9.80 lakh Premium-Grade AT ₹ 11.30 lakh

Kia Sonet is also a brand new product for the Indian market and has been priced rather aggressively at ₹6.71 lakh. It is available in two trim concepts - Tech Line (HT Line) and GT Line.

Sonet HTE is the base trim and those on an extremely tight budget would be eyeing this option. As mentioned above, it has been priced from ₹6.71 lakh. Sonet HTK is priced at ₹7.59 lakh, HTK+ is priced at ₹8.45 lakh, HTX and HTX+ start at ₹9.99 lakh and ₹11.65 lakh, respectively.

Kia Sonet's detailed price list:

Full price list of Kia Sonet

Coming over to the last car in the list, Hyundai Venue is a technical cousin of the Kia Sonet. Its pricing starts from ₹6.75 lakh for the E petrol variant and extends all the way up ₹11.63 lakh for SX Plus Turbo DCT DT auto petrol which is the top-of-the-line variant.

Hyundai Venue's detailed price list:

Variant Price 1.2l Kappa Petrol 5-Speed Manual VENUE - E ₹ 675,000 1.2l Kappa Petrol 5-Speed Manual VENUE - S ₹ 745,000 1.2l Kappa Petrol 5-Speed Manual VENUE - S+ ₹ 836,900 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol 6-Speed Manual VENUE - Turbo S ₹ 851,000 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol 7-Speed DCT VENUE - DCT Turbo S ₹ 965,000 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol 6-Speed Manual VENUE - Turbo SX ₹ 984,000 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol IMT VENUE - (Intelligent Manual Transmission) SX ₹ 999,990 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol IMT VENUE - (Intelligent Manual Transmission) SX Dual Tone (Sport) ₹ 1,025,360 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol 6-Speed Manual VENUE - SX(O) ₹ 1,090,000 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol IMT VENUE - (Intelligent Manual Transmission) SX(O) ₹ 1,113,500 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol IMT VENUE - SX(O) Dual Tone (Sport) ₹ 1,125,900 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol 7-Speed DCT VENUE - SX+ Dual Tone (Sport) ₹ 1,163,400 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel 6-Speed Manual VENUE - DSL E ₹ 814,800 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel 6-Speed Manual VENUE - DSL S ₹ 905,800 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel 6-Speed Manual VENUE - DSL SX ₹ 999,999 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel 6-Speed Manual VENUE - DSL SX Dual Tone (Sport) ₹ 1,035,700 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel 6-Speed Manual VENUE - DSL SX(O) ₹ 1,145,300 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel 6-Speed Manual VENUE - DSL SX(O) Dual Tone (Sport) ₹ 1,157,700

What's important to note here is that Kia Sonet is the most aggressively priced offering in the comparison list. Also, both Sonet and Venue have a similar pricing structure. On the other hand, Urban Cruiser is a different package altogether with a limited variant list and slightly higher price variant structure. Albeit, the top-spec trims of all the models range in the same ₹11 lakh+ segment.

(All prices are ex showroom, Delhi, and for reference. Please check company websites or with dealers for exact pricing structures)