Toyota unveils Yaris Cross Adventure SUV with rugged upgrades

Toyota has unveiled the Yaris Cross Adventure SUV in Europe. This crossover-style SUV gets a detailed touch, more rugged upgrades to look more adventurous in nature.

The new Yaris Cross Adventure SUV stands 4.18 meters long, 1.76 meters wide, 1.56 meters in height and a wheelbase of 2.56 meters.

The new Adventure variant of Toyota's hybrid electric SUV features distinctive exterior features and exclusive interior details. The typical robustness of the Yaris Cross is enhanced in this version with the lower front guard and the rear bumper skid plate. In addition, it is distinguished by the chrome roof rails and the 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels in a dark gray tone.

Toyota has provided additional body kits for this Yaris Cross Adventure variant, such as a new front bumper and a new rear under guard with a more muscular and solid design.The Yaris Cross Adventure also comes in dual tone colours, and a silver roof rail as standard.

As for the interior, the Yaris Cross Adventure has exclusive details, in piano black, and headliner also in black. For its part, the seats are partially upholstered in leather, while there is a decorative line in gold that runs throughout the centre console and the internal part of the doors.

Although built on the same GA-B platform as the new Yaris Electric Hybrid , the new Yaris Cross benefits from a higher driving position and greater ground clearance. This platform offers extreme torsional stiffness, a low centre of gravity and a balanced chassis.

Its fourth-generation Toyota Electric Hybrid technology unit has a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle engine and an electric motor that together produce 116 hp. It also gets an intelligent traction system that allows automatic change from 4x2 to 4x4, depending on the conditions of the terrain.

Yaris Cross Adventure buyers can also choose the Premier Edition, which comes with leather upholstery throughout the cabin, rear doors with kick sensors, Head-Up display and much more.