Toyota Yaris Cross SUV unveiled for select markets. Can it challenge Creta?

Toyota Yaris Cross is an electrified mid-size SUV that has been revealed for ASEAN markets
The new model measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, 1,615 mm in height and 2,620 mm in wheelbase
Its biggest highlight though is that it comes with Toyota Hybrid System. In this variant, the SUV gets a 1.5-litre petrol motor paired with an electric motor
The exterior styling is a bit of a hit and miss. The front grille has been described as a sad face by many but the overall profile does lend it much character
The cabin of Yaris Cross SUV gets a multi-layered dashboard, free-standing touchscreen and all-digital driver display
There is a generously-sized sunroof as well