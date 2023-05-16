Toyota Yaris Cross SUV unveiled for select markets. Can it challenge Creta?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 16, 2023

Toyota Yaris Cross is an electrified mid-size SUV that has been revealed for ASEAN markets

The new model measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, 1,615 mm in height and  2,620 mm in wheelbase

Its biggest highlight though is that it comes with Toyota Hybrid System. In this variant, the SUV gets a 1.5-litre petrol motor paired with an electric motor 

The exterior styling is a bit of a hit and miss. The front grille has been described as a sad face by many but the overall profile does lend it much character

The cabin of Yaris Cross SUV gets a multi-layered dashboard, free-standing touchscreen and all-digital driver display

There is a generously-sized sunroof as well
Do you think Yaris Cross SUV ought to come to India as well? For more...
